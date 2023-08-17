Uttar Pradesh: Wax Museum Similar to Madame Tussaud's to Come Up in Ayodhya; Check Details | Representational pic

Lucknow: Ayodhya, the temple town in Uttar Pradesh, is set to house a Wax Museum reminiscent of the world-renowned Madame Tussauds, centered around the theme of Ramayan. Adding to Ayodhya's allure, the Yogi Government of Uttar Pradesh has been introducing novel projects alongside the grand construction of the Ram temple. Following the inauguration of a digital gallery narrating the story of Lord Rama, the UP government is now envisaging the creation of a world-class Wax Museum within Ayodhya.

The proposed Ayodhya Wax Museum aims not only to exhibit the city's history but also to showcase the ancient splendor of the nation. The museum will feature Wax statues of characters from the Ramayana era, surrounded by murals and statues that create a captivating three-dimensional effect. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has meticulously devised the layout for this Wax Museum and has invited proposals from both national and international firms for its construction. Upon selection, the corporation will engage in a 20-year agreement with the chosen firm to manage the museum.

Location and Features of the Wax Museum

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has earmarked a plot of land situated behind the famed Afeem Kothi for the Wax Museum. Encompassing an area of approximately 10,000 square meters, the museum promises an array of attractions for the influx of tourists to Ayodhya. Officials from the corporation highlight that visitors will not only delve into the historical backdrop of the Ramayana era but will also gain insight into the nation's cultural and spiritual heritage. Additionally, the museum will exhibit Wax statues of revered figures who have played a significant role in empowering the country.

Comprehensive Responsibilities of the Selected Firm for Museum Construction

The firm chosen to construct the Wax Museum will shoulder responsibilities extending beyond construction, including maintenance, upkeep, and overall operations. The selected firm will invest in the museum and incorporate supplementary sources of entertainment. Facilities such as restrooms, parking lots, recreation centers, and other amenities will also be developed by the firm. Officials emphasize that the goal is to transform this venue into a preferred tourist destination, offering hours of engagement to those visiting Ayodhya.

It is noteworthy that the central government recently established a digital gallery at the Ram Katha Museum near the ongoing construction site of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the temple's construction, has been entrusted with overseeing the Ram Katha Museum. However, the proposed Wax Museum will be under the ownership of the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation.

