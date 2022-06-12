Uttar Pradesh violence: Accused to pay for public and private property destruction, says police

Over the massive violence that errupted in Uttar Pradesh, thirteen police cases have been lodged across the state and 306 people have been arrested. According to NDTV report, police officer Prashant Kumar said, accused involved in arson and damage to public and private property will also have to pay a fine under the relevant law.

Violence broke out in six districts of Uttar Pradesh after Friday prayers over the recent remarks on Prophet Muhammad by the BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who has since been suspended.

In two cities -- Prayagraj and Saharanpur -- bulldozers were out, demolishing the homes of several of the accused.

Prashant Kumar today denied any knowledge about the bulldozer action, saying it was a matter for development authorities and the police were present only to maintain law and order.

"We have already made it very clear from Day One and we have already issued notices also... For this case and teh June 3 violence in Kanpur," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister of Minority Affairs Danish Azad today said that the party's action clarified that respecting all religions is its priority and also urged people to maintain law and order.

Speaking to ANI, Danish Azad said, "Our party and our government believe in unity and respect of all religions. They are going to work together with all parties. We believe in 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. Whatever was said, our party took a stand and clarified that respecting all religions is our priority. We all should also cooperate in maintaining law and order." According to him, the way the party took action against the controversy, clearly gave out a loud and clear message that the party believes in development and that any attempt to divide people will not be tolerated. "It is also our responsibility to ensure law and order are maintained. If there is any issue, we should present it in a matured manner and take our country forward." "Our party took stock of the situation and cleared that we respect all religions and it is also our duty that we all maintain peace and law and order. We should talk about peace. If there is any problem, then sit together and solve them", he added.

