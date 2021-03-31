Uttar Pradesh: UPPSC to begin interviews to select 487 PCS officers from Thursday

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the interviews for the successful candidates of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exams 2020 from Thursday.

The UPPSC has released an eight-day schedule, beginning April 1, for the interviews of 845 successful candidates for 487 posts of PCS officers in the state. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj from Thursday. Interviews will be conducted on Sunday too but only in one shift.

After conducting the interviews till April 8, the UPPSC is likely to announce the results of the successful candidates in the third week of April.