Uttar Pradesh: UPPSC to begin interviews to select 487 PCS officers from Thursday

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has scheduled the interviews for the successful candidates of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exams 2020 from Thursday.
The UPPSC has released an eight-day schedule, beginning April 1, for the interviews of 845 successful candidates for 487 posts of PCS officers in the state. The interviews will be conducted in two shifts at the UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj from Thursday. Interviews will be conducted on Sunday too but only in one shift.
After conducting the interviews till April 8, the UPPSC is likely to announce the results of the successful candidates in the third week of April.
Over 3.15 lakh candidates had appeared in the preliminary exams for PCS held on November 11, 2020 in 19 cities. About 4589 candidates had passed the prelims and appeared in main examinations conducted in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad etween January 21 and 25 this year.
Among them only 845 were successful in the mains and qualified to appear before the UPPSC Interview Board from Thursday. Among these candidates, 487 will be finally selected for existing vacancies for the PCS in the state.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)