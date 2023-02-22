Uttar Pradesh: 'UP mein ka ba’ fame Bhojpuri singer Neha served notice for inciting hatred | Twitter

Lucknow: The Kanpur Police in Uttar Pradesh has served notice to the famous Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore. The notice said the Neha's songs have allegedly incited hatred among people besides defaming Uttar Pradesh.

Neha Singh Rathore was in the headline during the UP assembly polls last year with her song `UP Mein Ka Ba’ which was viewed by crores of people across the country. She had also received praise for her song in 2020 `Bihar Mein Ka Ba’. Recently, she had participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in UP.

After the folk singer released the second part of the song `UP Mein Ka Ba’ with mention of Kanpur incident, she was served notice by police. In the notice police has asked whether she runs the twitter and YouTube account herself or someone else. Besides she has been asked to explain if the said song `UP Mein Ka Ba’ is being written by her. The Bhojpuri singer has been asked to reply to the notice within three days. If the reply is found unsatisfactory the police would take action on her.

