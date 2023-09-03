Uttar Pradesh: Union Minister Kaushal Kishore's Son Booked Under Arms Act

Union minister Kaushal Kishore | ANI Photo

Lucknow: Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son has been booked under the Arms Act, a day after a 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at his home here, police said on Saturday.

Three men had been arrested in connection with the case on Friday, according to police.

3 men arrested in connection with murder

The body of Vinay Srivastava was found with a gunshot wound at the Lucknow house, police said on Friday. Three men — Ajay Rawat, Ankit Verma, and Shamim alias Baba were arrested in connection with the murder, according to police officials.

“On September 1, Vinay was killed at Vikas' residence in which his licensed pistol was used. In this connection, a case has been registered against the licensee at Thakurganj police station under section 30 (punishment for contravention of licence or rule) of the Arms Act,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow West) Rahul Raj said.

A report for cancellation of the licence has been forwarded to officials, he said.

Altercation during Gambling

According to a complaint filed by the victim's brother, the three men had invited Vinay for dinner at the minister’s residence, where an altercation took place in the course of gambling. Vinay, Ajay, Ankit, Shamim and two others Saurabh Rawat and Arun Pratap Singh alias Bunty were gambling and also had alcohol, the initial investigation revealed, according to police officials.

After some time, Saurabh and Arun took their winnings and left, they said. Vinay, who had by then lost ₹12,000 in gambling, and confronted the three with accusations of ganging up against him, the officials said.

This led to a fight among them, during which Ankit took out the licensed revolver of the minister's son, which was kept under a pillow. The three caught hold of Vinay, and Ankit shot him in the head at 4 am, killing him immediately, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Akash Kulhary said.

Police recovers weapons and ammunition

Police recovered a .32 bore revolver, ammunition, a pack of cards and ₹2,000 cash from the spot on Friday.

Vikas Kishore lives at his Lucknow residence but was in Delhi when Vinay Srivastava, described as his friend, was murdered at the house, according to Kaushal Kishore, the Union minister of state for housing and urban affairs and BJP MP from Lucknow's Mohanlalganj (SC) constituency.

The pistol used by the accused to shoot Vinay is a licensed weapon owned by Vikas, who did not take it with him as his arms licence was valid only in Uttar Pradesh, the minister claimed. The land on which the house is built belongs to Kishore, . However, the house is yet to be registered, according Jai Devi, the minister's wife and a BJP MLA from Malihabad (SC) assembly constituency.

