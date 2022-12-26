Uttar Pradesh: Ukrainian man commits suicide at guesthouse in Varanasi | Representative Image

A Ukrainian man committed suicide at a guesthouse in Bhelupur, Varanasi. The man has been identified as Kostiantyan Benev.

It appears to be a case of suicide as the man's room was locked from the inside, Santosh Kumar Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Varanasi informed.

Singh further added that the concerned embassy will be informed and the postmortem will be done by a panel of doctors. No suicide note was recovered from the room. "We are investigating the matter," ACP Singh said.

