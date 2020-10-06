Uttar Pradesh: Two arrested for raping minor in Meerut

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student and filming the act in the Civil Lines area of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been filed in this regard at Civil Lines police station in Meerut.

"As per the FIR, one of the accused is a relative of the girl. They took the girl somewhere, gave her sedative substances and committed the crime. They have filmed the act," ASP Suraj Roy told ANI.

Further investigation in the case is underway, Roy said.