TRAGIC! 28-Year-Old Doctor Succumbs To Sudden Heart Attack While Chatting With College Friends In Gorakhpur

In a yet another case of a young person's sudden death, a 28-year-old doctor lost his life due to heart attack in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. Dr Abhishek Kumar suffered a sudden heart attack while visiting his doctor colleagues.

An alum of the 2016 batch at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, Dr Kumar was posted at Deoria Railway Hospital since 2022. He had gone to visit his friends at the college campus, when the unforeseen incident occurred.

दुःखद और दुर्भाग्य🙏*हंसते-बोलते अचानक सीने में उठा दर्द,हार्ट अटैक से 28 साल के डॉक्टर की मौत*🙏*बीआरडी मेडिकल कॉलेज में अपने पूर्व डॉक्टर साथियों से मुलाकात करने आये थे डॉक्टर अभिषेक,घर जाते हुए सीने में उठा दर्द, हुई मौत*🙏क्या यह कोरोना वैक्सीन की वजह से तो नहीं हो रहा हैं🙏 pic.twitter.com/aoHJbr1X7T — Raj Kumar Sonkar Kunwar (@KunwarSonkar) November 17, 2023

Experienced chest pain

Dr Kumar reportedly began experiencing chest pain, which he initially attributed to gas. He then took an acidity medicine and decided to consult a doctor at the cardio department. Riding on a friend's bike, he reached the department but suddenly lost consciousness. He then collapsed on his friend's back and was rushed to the ICU. However, the doctors declared him dead, leaving his friends shocked.

Dr Kumar was a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh. He served at the Railway Hospital in Deoria and his sudden demise left colleagues and friends in shock. His elder brother, Ashutosh Kumar, serves as a CO in the police department in Campierganj.

Medical college principal expresses condolences

BRD Medical College Principal, Dr Ganesh Kumar, expressed his condolences, stating that Dr Kumar was not just a former student of the medical college but also a valued contributor to healthcare.

The young doctor's body was sent for postmortem, and after the procedure, it was handed over to the grieving family. Viscera samples were preserved for further examination.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)