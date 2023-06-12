Uttar Pradesh: To Curb Power Theft, Govt Using Drones In Densely Populated Areas

A recent footage of power theft from Lucknow's Bakshi Ka Talab area had gone viral | ANI

To catch the errant power thieves in Uttar Pradesh the officials have started drone aero planes. Amidst steep rise in demand and growing incidents of power theft, UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has taken help of drones. The drones hired by the corporation are being flown in the densely populated areas of cities to find out power theft through `Katia Connection’.

Repeated cases of power theft

During the Aerial survey done by the drone aero planes power theft has been detected in many areas of Lucknow and FIRs have been lodged against the culprits. After a successful experiment in Lucknow the corporation would use drones in other cities of state to curb power theft. An official in the UPPCL said that drones have been very useful in nabbing those involved in power theft in Lucknow. He said that on Sunday alone 18 such people have been caught with the use of drones and FIRs being lodged against them.

An-oft repeated violation

It may be mentioned that despite laying insulated cables for power supply in almost all the big cities including villages the incidents of theft goes unabated. The transformers of UPPCL are being overloaded due to power theft causing interruption in the supply, said the officials. After the crisis deepened and the gap in the demand & supply increased, the UPPCL decided to launch a special campaign to check power theft. The corporation team has targeted areas where transformers are overloaded. With the help of police, the checking team of UPPCL has been visiting door to door. During the drive a lot of cases related to power theft have been unearthed.

Drones giving encouraging results

The corporation officials informed that there has been encouraging results of the use of drones in the checking for power theft. They said that use of drones is not only economical but it is also time saving. The drones are being hired by the corporation through a private firm which takes daily charge of Rs 4000 to 10000 only.

Drone checking to be launched in other big cities of UP too

The drone is being used in areas where it is not possible to conduct door to door checking due to the dense population. Besides it is being randomly used in the areas where the load on the transformer is high and bill recovery is less than the usage. The officials said that in many areas the load on the transformers has decreased by 10 to 15 per cent after checking drive. They said that now the drone checking drive would be launched in other big cities of UP such as Kanpur, Bareilly and Meerut.