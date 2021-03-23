Uttar Pradesh: Three senior IPS officers forcibly retired by the Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: On the recommendations of the Yogi Adityanath government, the Union Home ministry issued orders for the forcible retirement of three senior IPS officers in the state after finding them not useful for further public services.
They included Amktabh Thakur , IG Rules and Manuals, Rajesh Krishna, Commandant 10th Battalion PAC Barabanki and Rakesh Shanker, DIG.
Many inquiries, including a rape charges, were pending against Amitabh Thakur while Rajesh Krishna was facing inquiry into recruitment scam in Azamgarh. Similarly, Rakesh Shanker had allegedly played a dubious role during an inquiry into the Deoria Shelter Home case.
All the three senior IPS officers were forcibly retired after the state government found them not useful for public services in the interest of the people of the state by the order of the Union Home ministry dated March 17, 2021.
As per the DoPT rules, they will be paid salary for three months and all retirement benefits.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)