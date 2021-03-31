Uttar Pradesh: Three of a family killed in yet another hooch tragedy in Pratapgarh

Lucknow: In yet another hooch tragedy, three of a family, including two brothers, were killed after consuming spurious country-made liquor in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.

Taking serious note of another hooch tragedy in the district, the Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar suspended Rakesh Kumar, the SHO of the concerned Udaipur Police Station. Earlier, about a dozen villagers were killed after consuming illicit liquor in the district.

According to reports, two brothers and their maternal uncle bought country-made liquor from a shop in Kataria village on Tuesday night. They started vomiting and complained of chest pain and burning eyes after drinking the liquor.

They were rushed to the district hospital when their condition deteriorated further. All three died during treatment in the hospital. “Though the family members claimed natural death but initial inquiries revealed that they died after consuming spurious liquor,” said Dinesh Dwivedi, Additional SP.

The police have sent the bodies for post mortem to ascertain the reasons for their deaths. “We have already sealed the shop from where the liquor was bought and conducting raids on manufacturers of illicit liquor,” said the ASP.

The SP Akash Tomar and the District Magistrate Dr. Nitin Bansal have visited the village and deployed additional force to arrest those involved in sale of local and spurious country-made liquor.