Uttar Pradesh: Three dead, two ill after drinking tea in Mainpuri

The preliminary investigation has found that the tea was allegedly spiked with a chemical.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 04:13 PM IST
Representational Image | Pexels
Mainpuri: A 55-year-old man and his two grandchildren died and two others took ill on Thursday in a Uttar Pradesh's, Mainpuri village after drinking tea allegedly spiked with a chemical.

Shivanandan, his sons Shivang (6) and Divyansh (5), his father-in-law Ravindra Singh (55), and neighbour Sobran fell seriously ill after drinking tea made in his house in Nagla Kanhai village, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit informed PTI.

All of them were taken to the district hospital where doctors declared Ravindra, Shivang, and Divyansh brought dead. The condition of Sobran and Shivanandan is still critical and they have been referred to Saifai, as reported by the media.

Dixit said that preliminary investigation has found that Shivanandan's wife Ramamurthy, mistook the medicine sprayed in the paddy for tea leaves and put it in the tea which made it toxic.

