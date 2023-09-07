 Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Thrashing KG Student With Stick In Kunda
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Thrashing KG Student With Stick In Kunda

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Thrashing KG Student With Stick In Kunda

The child’s mother Shobha Devi, resident of Pigri Bazar Tikriya Buzurg (Kunda), lodged an FIR under section 323, 504 and 506 of IPC against Ravi Singh, accusing him of thrashing her daughter, a student of KG-1 with a stick on September 4.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, September 07, 2023, 10:12 AM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Pratapgarh, September 7: A teacher of a private school in Kunda has been booked by Maheshganj police here on charges of thrashing a kindergarten girl student. The child’s mother Shobha Devi, resident of Pigri Bazar Tikriya Buzurg (Kunda), lodged an FIR under section 323, 504 and 506 of IPC against Ravi Singh, accusing him of thrashing her daughter, a student of KG-1 with a stick on September 4.

The mother noticed thrashing marks on the daughter’s body

She said in her FIR that she came to know about the incident when her daughter arrived home from school and she noticed thrashing marks on the daughter’s body.

Read Also
FIR Against Alt News Cofounder Mohammed Zubair For Revealing Identity Of Student Slapped In...
article-image

Teacher threatened with dire consequences

“When we asked why he hit the girl, the teacher threatened us with dire consequences,” Shobha Devi said in the FIR. Maheshganj police are probing the incident but no arrest has been made so far.

Read Also
Muzaffarnagar School Viral Video: Teacher Tripta Tyagi Claims Video Was Doctored, Says 'I Am...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TN: 6 Members Of Same Family Killed As Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck On Highway In Salem; Horrific...

TN: 6 Members Of Same Family Killed As Minivan Rams Into Parked Truck On Highway In Salem; Horrific...

AP News: Posters Announcing Reward Of ₹10 Lakh To Whoever Slaps Udhayanidhi Stalin Emerge In...

AP News: Posters Announcing Reward Of ₹10 Lakh To Whoever Slaps Udhayanidhi Stalin Emerge In...

'Didn't Care For A Section For 2,000 Years, Special Remedy Needed': RSS Chief Bhagwat Backs...

'Didn't Care For A Section For 2,000 Years, Special Remedy Needed': RSS Chief Bhagwat Backs...

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Thrashing KG Student With Stick In Kunda

Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Booked For Thrashing KG Student With Stick In Kunda

UP News: Elderly Woman Carries Her Son’s Dead Body On Cart In Meerut, Probe Ordered After Video...

UP News: Elderly Woman Carries Her Son’s Dead Body On Cart In Meerut, Probe Ordered After Video...