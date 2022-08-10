Uttar Pradesh: Suneel Bansal who steered BJP in four elections replaced, Keshav Prasad Maurya made leader of council

UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya | File

Suneel Bansal, the man who engineered Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in four consecutive polls in Uttar Pradesh has been asked to look after organization in other states. From being organizational general secretary of UP, Bansal has now been promoted to national level. He has been made national general secretary of organization and being given charge of Odisha, Bengal and Telangana.

The national president of BJP, JP Nadda on Wednesday announced the name of new in charge general secretary of organization in UP. Dharampal who till now has been looking after the affairs of Jharkhand would now be organizational general secretary of UP. Suneel Bansal was made organizational general secretary of UP in 2014 just before general elections and he was assisting Amit Shah. Under him as the in charge of UP, BJP had won parliament elections of 2014, 2019 and assembly polls 0f 2017 & 2022.

According to BJP insiders, Bansal himself had requested the party high command to relieve him from UP and wanted to look after some other states. The party not only elevated him to the post of national general secretary but also gave charge of important states such as Bengal, Odisha and Telangana. Party leaders said that the exodus of legislators and MPs from BJP to Trinmool Congress was a cause of worry and present organizational in charge Kailash Vijayvargiya was not able to tame unrest. Similarly in Telangana, BJP is upbeat after the recent show in the local bodies’ elections and by polls and wanted an experienced man to take care of state going polls very soon.

Meanwhile the leader of BJP in the UP legislative council Swantra Deo Singh resigned on Wednesday. The state legislative party leader has accepted his resignation with immediate effect. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya would now be the leader of BJP in legislative council.

After these major changes, all eyes are on the name of new state president of BJP, which might be announced soon. The state BJP is headless for the last few weeks as its present chief Swatantra Deo Singh had resigned last month after completed three years tenure.