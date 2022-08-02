Uttar Pradesh: Students' lives at risk; dilapidated building, says Amroha school principal | Times of India

The principal of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha has uploaded a video of the dilapidated school building where 113 students are studying.

The incessant rain since the past few days, pose a major threat to the lives of students, teachers and other staff. The video is now trending across social media platforms.

Jyoti Chaudhary, the principal of the Sateda primary school in Amroha, uploaded the video to draw the attention of the administration towards the dilapidated school building.

She told reporters, "I was posted here in 2018 and ever since, I have been repeatedly requesting authorities to repair and renovate the dilapidated building of my school. But no attention has been paid to my pleas. There are 113 students studying in this school that has only two classrooms."

Chaudhary further said that during monsoon, the building remains waterlogged.

In the video, a student is heard saying that, "Our toilet is adjacent to the dilapidated building. We are afraid as the building may fall anytime and we have to wait for hours to relieve ourselves."

The local villagers, meanwhile, said that they have also met local officials to resolve the problem.

Amroha's Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Geeta Verma said, "I have instructed my subordinate to inquire about the matter. At least 138 buildings were identified as dilapidated and their proposals were sent to higher authorities. We are trying our best to renovate buildings at the earliest."