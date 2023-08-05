Uttar Pradesh: Stray Dogs Surround And Attack Kid In Ghaziabad, Delivery Boy Rescues (VIDEO)

Stray Dogs Surround And Attack Kid In Ghaziabad | Twitter

Dog attacks are on the rise in the country. In a shocking incident, a child was surrounded by a pack of around five dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. In the video, it can be seen that the child is surrounded and attacked by around five stray dogs in a housing society. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. The dog attack incident happened in a society of Rajnagar extension area of Ghaziabad.

The dogs surrounded the child and were scratching him and biting the kid. The child was constantly making noise and screaming for help. A delivery boy who was passing by saw the commotion and came to the rescue of the kid. The delivery boy who came on a bike saved the kid from the stray dogs. The sensational CCTV video of the incident came to the fore in which the delivery boy saved the child. The date of the incident and the name of the society are unknown yet.

There is no major injury to the kid who was attacked by the pack of stray dogs in Ghaziabad. Dog attacks on kids are a major problem in Ghaziabad and the state government needs to take necessary actions to avoid such incidents. Many kids have been seriously injured and few have lost their lives due to dog attacks in recent times.

