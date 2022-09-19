Uttar Pradesh: Stormy assembly session begins with opposition hitting roads | Twitter

With opposition hitting road in protest and staging dharna, the stormy monsoon session of UP assembly began on Monday. The legislators from opposition parties demonstrated inside and out of state assembly and staged dharna. Led by its chief Akhilesh Yadav the Samajwadi Party legislators took out a march and staged dharna when stopped. The alliance partner of SP, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) too staged demonstration at UP assembly gate. The SP Chief himself sat on road to lodge protest against the Yogi Government. The UP assembly was adjourned on Monday for a day after paying homage to its sitting member Arvind Giri. The house would resume on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders & workers of the party begin their march to the State Assembly, from their party office, against the State Government. pic.twitter.com/moAM7ztXhW — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 19, 2022

Earlier on Monday morning SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav took out a foot march from party office to assembly. The SP legislators led by Akhilesh Yadav were taking out March in protest against rising crime, inflation and unemployment. When stopped in the midst, the legislators along with Akhilesh Yadav sat on dharna. During this, the SP Chief said that roads in the state have collapsed and water logging has made life hell besides the cane dues are not being paid to farmers.

Meanwhile, the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while talking to media outside assembly said that government is making all efforts to solve problems. Reacting on SP protest he said that everyone has a right to do so but not at the cost of hampering traffic and public movement. He said that it is difficult to believe that SP would adhere to rules and abide by law.

While Samajwadi Party hit the roads on the first day of monsoon session of UP assembly, its alliance partner RLD too did the same inside house. The RLD legislators staged demonstration inside house with placard displaying their demand of cane dues payment. The leader of RLD legislators, Rajpal Baliyan said that no one is listening to the problem of farmers. In The Shamli district of West UP alone the sugar mills have not paid dues of Rs 550 crore to the cane farmers, said Baliyan.

