Uttar Pradesh: State government to bear treatment cost of COVID-19 patients in public and private hospitals

Lucknow: After declaring vaccination free of cost for above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced free treatment of all Covid-19 positive patients in government and private hospitals.

The Chief Minister made this announcement after holding a virtual meeting of the Team-11 on Sunday. He, however, warned action against any government or private hospitals denying treatment to coronavirus positive patients.

“No private or government hospital can deny treatment of Covid-19 positive patients when the government is bearing the cost. All such patients be attended on arrival without fail and treatment be given on priority,” he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to ensure that no charges are realized for the cremation of those dying due to covid-19. A directive has been issued to all District Magistrates in this regard.