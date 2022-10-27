Uttar Pradesh: SP leader Azam Khan may have gotten bail, but could lose his seat in the state assembly

SP leader and UP MLA Azam Khan | PTI

Lucknow: Firebrand Samajwadi party leader and former minister Azam Khan has been sentenced to three years jail in a hate speech case. Though the SP leader was given bail soon after the sentencing, he may yet end up losing his seat in the state legislative assembly.

The MP/MLA court of Rampur district found Azam Khan guilty in the case lodged against him during that 2019 parliament election. During the election campaign, Khan had given a demeaning and derogatory speech against PM Narendra Modi and the then-district magistrate of Rampur.

The officials of the Election Commission had lodged an FIR against Azam Khan under section 153A of the IPC (Promoting enmity between different groups). Under this section, there is a provision of maximum three year's imprisonment and penalty.

As per the rules and regulations of the election commission, the SP leader is likely to lose his seat in the UP assembly.

According to the rules, elected representatives would lose their seat if sentenced for two or more years. Even if being bailed out, the axe would fall on Azam Khan and he might lose his seat in the UP assembly.

At present, Azam Khan is member legislative assembly from Rampur city assembly seat.