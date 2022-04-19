Uttar Pradesh: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav extends support to Dalit boy assaulted in viral video in Raebareli

Lucknow: Eight youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Tuesday after a viral video showed a Dalit teenager being assaulted, humiliated and made to lick the feet of one of the accused.



Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav extended support to the victim and promised admission to the victim, Kishore Vipul Pasi, in Kendriya Vidyalaya and ensured safety to his entire family.



A 2 min 30-second video viral on social media shows the boy sitting on the ground with his hands on his ears - a sign of punishment. The accused can be sitting on motorcycles, some of them laughing as the victim shakes in fear on the ground.

One of the accused asks the victim the spell the name 'Thakur' - an upper caste and also abuses him. "Will you make such a mistake again?" another accused asks the victim.

Another video appears to show the men accusing the victim of selling Marijuana, a charge the victim appears to accept under duress.

According to the police, the event occurred on April 10 and the arrests were made when the victim filed a written report. Some of the accused in the case reportedly belong to the upper castes, NDTV reported.



Ashok Singh, a senior police official said that after the aggrieved student filed a police report, those who assaulted him were arrested by the UP police and charged under relevant sections of the law. On social media, the same video has gone viral, Singh said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 03:35 PM IST