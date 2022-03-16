Uttar Pradesh: SP announces candidates for legislative council polls, Dr Kafeel Khan's name features in list

Lucknow: After the marathon exercise of Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls, the process has begun for the election of 36 legislative council members. The representative of local bodies in all the 75 districts would elect these members for legislative council.

The nomination for the election of 36 legislative council members has already begun and would continue till Saturday. The polling would be held on April 9. The tenure of 36 members in the legislative council had ended in January this year but the election could not be held as the assembly polls were going on at that time. The previous elections for these 36 council members were held in 2016 when the then ruling Samajwadi Party had grabbed 32 of these seats. Now with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in power, it is expecting to win a majority of these 36 seats. The elections to these 36 seats would also change the arithmetic of the legislative council in UP where at present the effective strength of BJP is 35, SP 17, BSP 4 and Congress, Nishad Party and Apna Dal have one member each.

In the 100-member legislative council of UP, the strength of SP would reduce further with the term of seven of its 12 nominated members expiring in next three months. Besides the term of 13 legislative council members elected from the assembly quota would also expire in July this year.

Meanwhile, the SP has finalised the name of its candidates for the legislative council member election. It has decided to field Dr Kafeel Khan from the Kushinagar-Deoria constituency. Dr Khan had hit headlines in 2017 after infants had died in Gorakhpur Medical College due to lack of oxygen. Though Dr Khan had toiled hard to arrange oxygen for the infants, he was booked on the charges of negligence in duties and had to remain in jail for several months. He was suspended from medical college and is yet to be reinstated. The SP has also announced the name of its candidates for Rampur, Lakhimpur, Lucknow-Unnao, Shahjahanpur, Azamgarh, Balia, Mainpuri-Mathura and Barabanki seats. The ruling BJP is yet to announce the name of its candidates.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 08:20 PM IST