Uttar Pradesh: Six people dead, 21 injured as bus falls into ditch on Lucknow-Agra expressway

Six people, including a one-year-old boy, died and 21 were injured when a bus fell into a roadside ditch on the Lucknow-Agra expressway in the Nagla Khangar area here on Wednesday morning, police said.

"A passenger bus heading to Raebareli from Ludhiana met with an accident on Wednesday morning. A team of local police was rushed to the spot to undertake rescue work," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ranvijay Singh said.

Injured admitted at hospital

"Six passengers of the bus, including a woman and a child, were killed in the accident. Around 21 others sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," he added.

Four of the deceased were identified as Reena (22), her one-year-old son Ayansh, and Rajesh (25) of Fatehpur district and Sant Lal (70) of Kaushambi district, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and the identities of the other two deceased are being ascertained, he added.

