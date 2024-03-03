 Uttar Pradesh: Shocking Video Shows Road Cave-In In Lucknow; Car Nearly Trapped In Deep Pit
The incident unfolded as the road appeared to sink, creating a several feet deep pit in the heart of the city.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
The incessant rains wreaking havoc across Uttar Pradesh have not only not to added the challenges for farmers but have also led to disruptions in cities. A shocking video from capital Lucknow, showed a road cave-in incident in Sector-4 of Vikasnagar. This resulted in a car getting stuck in the pit.

The incident unfolded as the road appeared to sink, creating a several feet deep pit in the heart of the city. The sinkhole, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere, resulted in a car getting stuck in its clutches.

Onlookers and passersby rushed to the scene, pooling their efforts to extricate the stranded vehicle.

Local residents expressed their frustration, citing a recurrent pattern of such accidents on the same stretch of road following heavy rainfall. They pointed fingers at the Municipal Corporation, accusing them of negligence in maintaining the infrastructure and addressing potential hazards.

