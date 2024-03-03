Uttar Pradesh: Shocking Video Shows Road Cave-In In Lucknow; Car Nearly Trapped In Deep Pit

The incessant rains wreaking havoc across Uttar Pradesh have not only not to added the challenges for farmers but have also led to disruptions in cities. A shocking video from capital Lucknow, showed a road cave-in incident in Sector-4 of Vikasnagar. This resulted in a car getting stuck in the pit.

The incident unfolded as the road appeared to sink, creating a several feet deep pit in the heart of the city. The sinkhole, which emerged seemingly out of nowhere, resulted in a car getting stuck in its clutches.

लखनऊ : बारिश के बीच धंसी सड़क में फंसी कार, बड़ा हादसा होने से बाल बाल बचा, पुलिस ने किया रुड डायवर्ट। विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र स्थित सेक्टर 4 में बरसात के बीच धंसी सड़क pic.twitter.com/bAcsDvrC4F — Sumit Kumar (@skphotography68) March 3, 2024

Onlookers and passersby rushed to the scene, pooling their efforts to extricate the stranded vehicle.

Local residents expressed their frustration, citing a recurrent pattern of such accidents on the same stretch of road following heavy rainfall. They pointed fingers at the Municipal Corporation, accusing them of negligence in maintaining the infrastructure and addressing potential hazards.