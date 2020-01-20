Uttar Pradesh: Series of rape cases and police hostility comes as a double whammy

Lucknow: A 20-year-old Noida woman died under a mysterious condition at a Delhi hospital on Monday. Police claimed she died of injuries sustained in a road accident even as the victim's family alleged she died after she was gang-raped on Yamuna Expressway, UP.

An FIR of gangrape was registered only after the villagers along with the family held a protest outside Jewar police station.

Unfortunately, this is not the only case where police turned hostile instead of helping the victim's family.

A week ago, a 40-year-old woman whose daughter was allegedly raped by a group of men in 2018 was assaulted brutally in Kanpur by out-on-bail rape accused. She died on Friday. The family alleged the assault case wasn't registered until the woman died.

The bodies of two women were found on 17 January in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Bahraich districts. One was found tied to a cot. The other was found naked and burnt with acid.

At least 10 rape and gangrape victims have died in the state since September. There have been several other cases where victims have been battling for life. One such case is from Unnao itself in which an expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar is an accused.

Anshu Awasthi, Congress spokesperson says, “The spate of crimes against women in UP is a cause for concern. However, the police inaction in either registering the case or failing to provide security to victim and family is shocking. This is despite the fact UP Police had claimed to pull up the socks after Unnao gangrape and murder two months ago.”

On Monday, the UP Government released data, claiming the crime against women has declined by 33 per cent since the Yogi Adityanath government assumed power.

Preeti Chobey, Samajwadi party leader, says, “Under the BJP government, criminals have no fear of law and UP police have gone ruthless. No action has been taken so far against the accused who raped and burnt the Unnao victim. There are efforts to save BJP leader Chinmayanand. BJP leaders like Smriti Irani, who held several protests while in opposition against rape cases, is silent now although she represents UP in Parliament and holds women and child development ministry.”