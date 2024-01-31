Uttar Pradesh Sees Decline In Haj Applications Amid Soaring Costs & Post-Pandemic Regulations

Uttar Pradesh: Decline In Haj Applications Spark Concerns; Soaring Costs, Post-Pandemic Regulations Blamed | AFP

Recent data from the state Haj committee has revealed a concerning trend of declining applications for the Haj pilgrimage in recent years.

This year, Uttar Pradesh (UP) stands out as it struggles to fill its allocated quota, even after extending the application deadline by a month, a departure from the previous system of selecting pilgrims through a lottery.

The declining number of applicants

As of January 15, only 19,702 individuals had applied for Haj, a stark contrast to the 26,786 applications received last year. This is particularly concerning for UP, which has a quota of 30,000 devotees. The original deadline for applications, which ended on December 20 last year, saw a meager 6,737 applications prompting the extension until January 15.

Two primary reasons are being cited for this decline. Firstly, the cost of undertaking the Haj pilgrimage has significantly increased over the years, making it financially burdensome for many. Secondly, there have been changes in the rules and regulations following the COVID-19 pandemic, adding further complexities to the process.

Rising Costs and Post-Pandemic Regulations

Nasir Khan, a Haj trainer, emphasised, "The continuous rise in the cost of Haj and the additional conditions imposed post-pandemic are major factors contributing to this decline. Last year, the Haj cost for one person amounted to ₹4.24 lakh, excluding the expenses for sacrifice."

Haj holds immense significance in Islam, and it is considered obligatory for adherents of the faith to undertake this pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. In India, the Haj quota is set at 1,75,000 people, with 1,25,000 slots allocated through the Haj Committee of India and the remaining 50,000 through private tours and travel agencies.

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of Haj stood at ₹2.36 lakh, which surged to ₹4.12 lakh in 2022 and further increased to ₹4.24 lakh in 2023. This year, the Haj process is underway, with the first instalment set at ₹81,500 and the second instalment at ₹1.70 lakh.

Osama Aziz Khan, the Haj coordinator, affirmed, "The application process has concluded, and we are currently progressing with further arrangements for the pilgrimage."

The decline in Haj applications raises concerns about accessibility to this fundamental religious obligation and highlights the need for addressing the financial and logistical challenges faced by prospective pilgrims.