Uttar Pradesh: Road to Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be developed like Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor

Lucknow: Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh would develop road to Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya on the tunes of Kashi Vishwanath corridor in Varanasi.

The state government would spend Rs 797 crore on making the Ram temple corridor grand. On Tuesday the cabinet meeting of UP chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cleared the proposal of 12.9 kilometer corridor in Ayodhya. Besides the cabinet also decided to extend the boundaries of Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

The minister for urban development in UP, Arvind Sharma informed that state government would widen the Sadaatganj-Nayaghat road in Ayodhya leading to Ram Janambhoomi temple. The state government would give Rs 378.77 crore as compensation to those whose houses and establishments would be acquired for the Ram temple corridor. The cabinet has approved the estimate of Rs 797.69 crore for the corridor and has entrusted public works department for its construction.

As per the vision document prepared for Ayodhya the corridor would have all the modern facilities to attract tourists and various amenities will be made available there. After the construction of this corridor, the pilgrims coming to Ayodhya would easily reach Ram Janambhoomi temple.

In another decision, the UP cabinet has decided to broaden the limits of Varanasi city by adding more areas in it. The cabinet has merged nearby municipal bodies of Shujabad and Ramnagar in Varanasi Municipal Corporation. After this, the total population of Varanasi city would become 16.36 lakh while its area 18256 hectare. The urban development minister said that after merging the nearby municipal bodies in Varanasi, the people of those areas would get better infrastructure facilities. He said that after the construction of Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, a large number of pilgrims have been coming to Varanasi every day and the city needs expansion as well as upgradation of civic amenities.