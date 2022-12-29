Uttar Pradesh: Road caved in Lucknow's historic Kaiserbagh area, dramatic visuals go viral

Road caved in Lucknow | Twitter

Lucknow: On Thursday, December 29, a road caved near Central Methodist Church between Burlington chouraha to Kaiserbagh chouraha in Lucknow. The 8-10 feet wide ditch disrupted traffic in the area.

The reason for the road collapse is not known yet.

The incident of road caving is not new to Uttar Pradesh as exactly a month back, the road in Vikas Nagar too caved in.

Road caved in Hyderabad

Recently, a road in Chaknawadi, Goshamahal area of Hyderabad shockingly collapsed. Many vehicles partially fell into it as a big crack was seen on the road. Three people were injured in the incident.

According to reports, a Friday street market was held on the road when the incident took place. There isn't any loss of life reported so far.