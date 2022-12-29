e-Paper Get App
Uttar Pradesh: Road caved in Lucknow's historic Kaiserbagh area, dramatic visuals go viral

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Road caved in Lucknow | Twitter
Lucknow: On Thursday, December 29, a road caved near Central Methodist Church between Burlington chouraha to Kaiserbagh chouraha in Lucknow. The 8-10 feet wide ditch disrupted traffic in the area.

The reason for the road collapse is not known yet.

The incident of road caving is not new to Uttar Pradesh as exactly a month back, the road in Vikas Nagar too caved in.

