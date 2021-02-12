Uttar Pradesh: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary calls for overthrowing Modi government

He charged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi with supporting Ambanis and Adanis and not farmers who voted his government to power. “Read the laws, a few capitalists like Adanis and Ambanis will have hold over the entire agri market. Their accounts will swell while farmers will commit suicides under debt,” he alleged.

He claimed that farmers will not go by the Prime Minister’s words on minimum support price (MSP). “Farmers want a legal framework for the MSP and withdrawal of three Farm Laws. We will not settle anything less than this. If government is adamant then farmers will go back to their homes only after overthrowing the government,”

Quoting Munshi Premchandra to ridicule the Prime Minister’s ‘Andolan-karee’ remark, the RLD leader said that “agitation is the only means that we are alive.”

On Yogi Adityanath government’s lodging cases against him and his supporters, he reacted that we are not afraid of the government's repressive measures. “The more they take such steps, the more united we are. Lathi charge on farmers will only make them Hanuman. We are unstoppable now,” reacted he.

Cases against Jayant and over 6,000 RLD supporters were lodged in Aligarh on Thursday for violating prohibitory orders and not following Covid-19 protocol of wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during a rally organized in the district.

“Prohibitory orders and Covid Protocol does not apply on BJP when they hold gatherings but when RLD do then cases are lodged against us for defying Section 144 and spreading Covid,” quipped he.

Jahant claimed that RLD has decided to unite farmers all over the state. “We have launched a ‘chalo gaon ki ore’ program on my father’s birthday to unite farmers against the government and three Farm laws,” he claimed.

Earlier, the RLD had held a Kisan Panchayat in Managarhi village adopted by Mathura BJP MP and film star Hema Malini on January 30