Uttar Pradesh: Retired District Judge's COVID-19 positive wife dies due to delay in ambulance arrival

Lucknow: After famous Lucknow Historian Padam Shri Yogesh Praveen, covid positive wife of a retired district judge died due to inordinate delay in the arrival of an Ambulance to shift her to the hospital in the state capital Lucknow on Thursday.

In an emotional letter posted on social media, the retired district Judge Ramesh Chandra (67) wrote that he and his wife Madhua Chandra (64) tested covid positive two days ago. While he was managing on his own, his wife’s oxygen level went down to below 80 and she had to be shifted to a covid hospital.

Chandra claimed that he made over 100 calls to the control room and other numbers provided by the state administration for calling an ambulance but to no avail. The ambulance did not arrive even after a day. His wife died due to delay in shifting her to the hospital on Thursday morning.