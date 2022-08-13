Uttar Pradesh reports over 1,000 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hours

Photo: Representative Image

After a gap of several months, Covid cases are once again on the rise in Uttar Pradesh. With more than 1,000 fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, the state authorities have sounded alert to hospitals.

During the last 24 hours, 1,029 new cases have been reported in UP and a maximum of 211 in Noida. The total number of active cases in UP has now reached 5,851.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Amit Mohan Prasad, 63,137 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and of this, 1,029 were found positive. This is the highest since February this year. However, 954 Covid patients have also recovered in the last 24 hours.

According to the health official, the Covid vaccination drive is going on in full swing in the state and 1.21 crore precautionary doses have been administered till Thursday last.

To date, a total of 35,50,29,186 vaccine doses have been administered in the state. The officials informed that among the fresh Covid cases found in UP in the last 24 hours, 211 are from Noida, 175 in Lucknow, Ghaziabad 76, Meerut 65, Varanasi 32 and 25 in Gorakhpur.

The state government has asked all the hospitals in districts to be ready with beds and expedite sample collections in the wake of the rise in fresh cases.

The medical experts, however, say that every Covid patients need hospitalization this time, as the symptoms are mild to moderate. The authorities have been asked to take precautionary measures during the celebrations of Independence Day.