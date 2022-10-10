Uttar Pradesh: Rape and murder of women, girls show a rise in crisis | Representative Photo

Manipuri: A girl who fell pregnant after getting raped was burnt alive in Mainpuri last week in a spate of violence against women and minors in Uttar Pradesh that came to light on Sunday. The Mainpuri rape took place three months ago.

According to the girl’s mother, she was attacked by one Abhishek, who lives in the same village, but she did not tell her family. But when she complained of stomach pain, she was found to be pregnant.

When the panchayat was told on October 6, it asked the suspect to marry the girl. His mother then took her home, poured petrol on her, and set her afire.

The victim was admitted to a district hospital in Mainpuri and later referred to the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Science in Saifai, but did not survive.

A 15-year-old Dalit girl was raped in a village in Amethi’s Jamo area, police said. The incident took place on October 3 when a man looking after music arrangements at a puja pandal raped her in the field. The suspect has been arrested.

On Friday a BTech student was allegedly raped in a moving car and thrown near a canal in Sultanpur. The 23year-old had flagged down an SUV for a lift home.