Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi to visit kin of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 6

A five-member Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi will visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh tomorrow, Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for disturbing peace in the state earlier today.

According to Hargaon Police station SHO Brijesh Tripathi, a case has been filed against 11 including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Devindra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu under Section 107/16 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Four of the eight dead were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Priyanka Gandhi, who recently spent several days in the state discussing poll preparations, was back in Lucknow at 5 am on Sunday, only to be detained on the road to Lakhimpur Kheri. Videos showed her lashing out at the police for allegedly misbehaving with her and her colleagues. “The BJP government is doing the politics of crushing the farmers and finishing them,” she said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, an injured protester has alleged that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was driving the car that ran over farmers.



"This was a conspiracy to kill us. Ajay Mishra had given a statement that he would not allow farmers in Uttar Pradesh, let alone Lakhimpur. We were protesting against this statement. We were constantly in touch with the police and administration. We were standing along the route to wave black flags at him," said Virk.

Explaining the incident he said further, "We were told at 3 pm that their route has changed. We started going back peacefully. Suddenly, speeding cars hit us from behind. The car was at over 100 km/hour speed. They ran us over on purpose. Ajay Mishra's son and his men were in the car. Then I lost consciousness."

Yesterday, MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish refuted all allegations that he was part of the convoy. According to a report, Mishra said, "I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event."

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:55 PM IST