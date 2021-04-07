Uttar Pradesh: Prosecution rate in state improves with 12 death penalty, 456 life sentences in last 5 months

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh may have earned a dubious rank in rising crime against girls and women, but it has come out with an excellent rate of prosecution under ‘Mission Shakti’ to get justice to victims and their families by getting death penalty to a dozen and life imprisonment to 456 accused in the last five months.

The Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said that it was made possible due to effective and sustained efforts of the Prosecution department on the directions of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Under Mission Shakti, all district Police Chiefs have been directed not only to curb crime against girls and women but also pursue cases in the court for speedy trial and prosecution of accused. As a result, there has been tremendous success in increasing the prosecution rate in the state.

The ACS Home claimed that between October 17 2020 and March 24 2021 as many as 12 accused were awarded death penalty and 456 were sentenced to life imprisonment. About 414 accused were sentenced 10 years or more and 1178 were awarded less than 10 years punishment.

During this period, bails of 9881 under trials were cancelled and 1580 criminals were expelled out from different districts across the state. In cases of rape and murder of minor girls, the police rigorously pursued cases and succeeded in court sentencing death penalty to 12 accused in Banda, Rae Bareli, Hathras, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Bulandshahr and Sultanpur districts.