Uttar Pradesh Polls: Corrective measures in parties after defeat; BSP changes leaders in Lok Sabha, resignation in Congress

Lucknow: After humiliating defeat in the recently held assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, the opposition parties have started taking corrective measures. While the congress president Sonia Gandhi has asked the UP sate chief to put in papers, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has changed the leaders in the parliament. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhury has dissolved all the frontal organizations of party. RLD, which had a pre poll alliance with Samajwadi Party in UP assembly polls, has on eight seats out of 33 it contested.

The worst had been for BSP and congress, which could get only one & two seats respectively in the UP assembly polls this time. While state unit of congress is likely to be reorganized with national president Sonia Gandhi asking UP president Ajay Kumar Lallu to resign, several office-bearers have already put in papers. The media conveners of UP congress Zeeshan Haider and Ashok Singh have already resigned besides the district party chiefs of Raibareili and Unnao.

On Tuesday a high-level meeting of congress held in Delhi to review the party performance in UP assembly polls. The meeting was chaired by congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi. The UP congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu, legislator party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona and other senior leaders were also present in the meeting.

The BSP chief Mayawati has removed party MP Reetesh Pandey from the post leader in the Lok Sabha. BSP MP Girish Chandra Jatav has replaced him. Reetesh, BSP MP from Ambedkarnagar was in the line of fire after his father Rakesh Pandey had joined SP and contested assembly polls. Rakesh Pandey has won assembly polls on SP ticket and it is alleged that his son a BSP MP had campaigned against own party to ensure victory of father.

Meanwhile the Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhury has dissolved all frontal organizations and said that very soon he would reorganize the party. He however said that a meeting would be convened to review the party’s performance in the recently held assembly elections.

ALSO READ Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow woman raped thrice in a day

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 09:49 PM IST