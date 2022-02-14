Uttar Pradesh polls: Congress candidate Manoj Tiwari celebrates Valentine's Day with voters

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in a unique style, the congress candidate from Lucknow East assembly segment offered flowers and chocolates to the senior citizens. The Congress candidate from this urban constituency Manoj Tiwari promised to take care of senior citizens and provide them with all necessary help forever. On Monday, Tiwari reached an old age home in Lucknow and offered roses to the inmates.

While talking to FPJ, congress candidate Manoj said that Valentine’s Day is the best occasion to reach out to elderly people and seek their blessings. He said that these are the people who always guide us and enlighten us. A former president of student union at Lucknow University, Tiwari said that apart from elections, he always used to visit the inmates of old age homes on festivals and special occasions.

He said that irrespective of victory or defeat, his care would continue for the elderly people of the area. Tiwari said that a lot of senior citizens are there in his constituency and have been facing a lot of problems. I have decided to interact with them on a regular basis and solve their problems, said the Congress candidate. He said that if elected, better medical facilities, amusement parks and other facilities would be provided to elderly people in Lucknow.

Giving a message to the youths on Valentine’s Day, Tiwari said that elderly people need love, care and affection the most. Youths must spend time with elderly people in the family and celebrate such occasions with them.

The Congress candidate while celebrating Valentine’s Day with senior citizens also apprised them about the poll manifesto released by the party. Lucknow East will go to the polls in the fourth phase on February 23. A large number of former and present-day student leaders of Lucknow University accompanied him on this occasion.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:31 PM IST