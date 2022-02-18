Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits back at BJP over dynast jibe, says 'person who has a family understands its pain'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Samajwadi Party of being "ghor pariwarvadi", SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday hitting back at the Bharatiya Janata Party said a person who has a family understands its pain and asked will those without a family be able to feel the pain of families.

Addressing an election meeting in Jalaun in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said, "They are terming me a 'ghor pariwarvadi' (ultimate dynast). A person who has a family understands the pain of the family. The BJP leaders do not have any family, will they be able to feel the pain of families? Only a family person can understand his responsibility. A family person can understand what inflation is. People who have families are sitting here and they can feel (pain of) price rise. The youth feel (pain of) joblessness."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the SP of being "ghor pariwarvadi". While, BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in some of his campaign speeches, has also said the 'S' in the SP means 'sampatti ikattha' (amassing wealth) and 'P' means 'pariwarwad' (dynasty).

Strengthening his attack on the BJP, Mr Yadav alleged that the money deposited by people in banks after the demonetisation exercise has been stolen by industrialists, who have subsequently fled the country.

"Your money which was deposited in banks was stolen. A few days ago, an industrialist fled after taking more than ₹ 22,000 crore from 28 banks. He is not the first industrialist to have fled after taking money. Since the formation of the BJP government, big industrialists have fled after taking money from banks," he told the rally.

The SP chief said his party-led alliance "has hit a century" after the first two phases of polling and that it will bag more than 200 seats at the end of fourth phase.

Meanwhile, in the first and second phases, polling was held in 113 seats, while in the third phase, 56 assembly constituencies will vote. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 04:41 PM IST