Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: 'If black farm laws were taken back, Yogi Adityanath will also go back', says SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

As Uttar Pradesh today underwent for phase 3 voting for assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav taking a jibe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said that the saffron party leaders are now learning 'abcd'.

Fifty-nine seats across 16 districts have gone to polls today, of which the SP had won only nine in 2017. The BJP had won 49 seats.

The SP chief further attacking the BJP said, "I want to tell them, "agar Kaka chale gaye toh Baba bhi chale jaenge" (if black farm laws were taken back, Yogi Ji will also go back).

"He changed names of everything, now he has been named Baba bulldozer," Mr Yadav added.

His attack comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mounted a blistering attack on the Samajwadi Party while addressing a rally in Hardoi district, where he said that some political parties have been kind to terrorists. This is a matter of great danger to the security of the country, the PM said.

Akhilesh Yadav today also claimed that his party has "hit a century" in the first two phases.

"We have hit a Century in first two phases and even in the next two phases, the Samajwadi Party alliance will be ahead of everyone else," Akhilesh Yadav, seen as the big challenger of the state's ruling BJP, told NDTV today after casting his vote in Jaswantnagar.

Asserting that this phase will see the maximum amount of voting, he said most of the seats going to polls this time are from Bundelkhand.

"The maximum number of unemployed youths are here. The maximum number of labourers who came back during lockdown and suffered, are here. The income of farmers has not doubled. From Bundelkhand till here, the BJP has stopped development, snatched jobs," he added.

Meanwhile, as per the ECI data, the third phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh has registered 48.81 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm.

Ten districts of Uttar Pradesh - Lalitpur (59.18 per cent), Etah (53.20 per cent), Manpuri (52.51 per cent), Mahoba (51.72 per cent), Firozabad (51.09 per cent), Hamirpur (51.09 per cent), Kasganj (50.86 per cent), Hathras (50.73 per cent), Etawah (50.42 per cent) and Kannauj (50.06 per cent) have recorded over 50 per cent voting till 3 p.m.

Kanpur Nagar recorded lowest turnout of 41.41 per cent till 3 p.m.

The polling was underway in other districts -- Auraiya registered 48.26 per cent, Farrukhabad 46.34 per cent, Jaluan 46.97 per cent, Jhansi 48.43 per cent, Kanpur Dehat 47.07 per cent till 3 p.m.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:44 PM IST