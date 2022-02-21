Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: BSP, SP never gave electricity on Holi, Diwali but on Eid and Muharram, claims Yogi Adityanath

While voting for three phases of assembly elections have already been cocluded in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed an alleged that previous governments in the state never provided electricity on the occasions of Holi and Diwali but there was always power on Eid and Muharram.

The UP CM also alleged that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other Opposition parties are doing politics at the nation's cost.

While addressing a public rally in Raebareli, Yogi Adityanath asked, "Rahul Gandhi opposes India's Kashmir policy in Parliament. Should such people be supported in politics?"

"You want bullet train development or 'puncture wali cycle' in the state? Yogi in state and Modi at Centre will bring bullet train-like development here," the BJP leader was quoted as sayibg by news agency ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh CM went on to add that Samajwadi Party and other parties are doing politics at the nation's cost.

Samajwadi Party & other parties are doing politics at the nation's cost. Congress, SP, BSP are toying with the security of the nation & society... earlier, there used to be no electricity on Holi/Diwali, but on Eid/Muharram: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/NcFYmCzK2Y — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 21, 2022

"Congress, SP, BSP are toying with the security of the nation and society... Earlier, there used to be no electricity on Holi/Diwali, but on Eid/Muharram," he said.

Mr Yogi also lashed out at Samajwadi Party in another rally claiming that a convict's father is an active SP worker, two days after a special court in Gujarat sentenced 38 people to death for the 2008 Gujarat bombings

Assembly elections are being held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022.

The fourth phase will be held on February 23 while the results of the elections will be declared on March 10.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 06:39 PM IST