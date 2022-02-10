Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav attacks PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath, says 'double engine govt has led to double corruption'

As voting for phase 1 assembly elections began in Uttar Pradesh today, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the "double engine government" has led to "double corruption" in UP.

According to NDTV, while talking to the public in Bijnor, Akhilesh Yadav said that it is uncertain what constitution this BJP-led government will bring in the new Lok Sabha.

"You heard that they are building a new Lok Sabha," he said, referring to the new parliament building that is coming up at the centre of New Delhi. "Who knows what constitution they will bring into the new Lok Sabha.

In this election in Uttar Pradesh, it is important to stop the BJP because the BJP can do anything to Ambedkar's Constitution after this," he said.

Citing PM Modi's interview yesterday, the SP chief also threw back a challenge at the Prime Minister who had ridiculed his alliance with RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, saying Uttar Pradesh has already seen the "Do ladkon wala khel".

"People from Delhi sometimes say they have seen two boys earlier too. I say whether you have seen it earlier or not, watch them this time," Mr Yadav said, the Jat leader at his side, on a day elections are being held on 58 seats in western Uttar Pradesh.

In the interview yesterday, PM Modi had said, "Ye do ladkon wala khel to humne pehle bhi dekha tha (This game of two boys we have seen earlier too). They had so much arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat's two donkeys'. And the people of Uttar Pradesh showed them the 'hisab'. And then there were these two boys and there was bua ji also with them and still, they could not make it".

"These two are sons of farmers and the farmers this time consider this election one that involves their honour. The BJP's black laws have cost the lives of 700 farmers. Now even if each BJP candidate does 700 sit-ups, holding their ears, the farmers won't forgive them," Mr Yadav added to loud cheers from the audience.

Meanwhile, Phase I of the polling for the Uttar Pradesh assembly today saw 48.24 per cent voting till 3 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India.

"Phase I has seen 48.24 per cent polling till 3 p.m.," said the ECI statement along with a disclaimer that these are approximate figures as data from some polling stations takes time to be incorporated.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 05:54 PM IST