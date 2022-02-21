Uttar Pradesh: Poll promise of speedy cane payment fail to assure Terai farmers, long queues seen at jaggery units

Lakhimpur: The Terai region of Uttar Pradesh including districts of Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Sitapur and Behraich will vote on Wednesday.

Despite promises from all the parties regarding speedy payment of cane due, the farmers of Terai region are making long queues at jaggery units to sell their produce. The farmers have been citing the instant cash payment as reason behind their selling cane to the jaggery units. According to them the promises of time bound payment of cane due was made in the past also but to no avail. Apart from west UP district, the six districts of Terai region including Lakhimpur are the biggest cane producers in UP. Every year hundreds of jaggery units start production in Lakhimpur from January and it continues till Holi festival.

While moving on roads towards Sitapur from Lakhimpur, long queues of cane-loaded carts are being seen outside the crushers and jaggery units. With the rush of cane growers swelling at jaggery units to sell their produce has resulted in creation of a market on roadside. Every morning hundreds of farmers throng at this market in Hargoan of Lakhimpur to sell cane to the jaggery makers. According to farmers, to avoid delay in getting payment and long wait for getting cane slips at sugar mills, they have been preferring to sell produce to jaggery makers.

According to a jaggery unit owner, Mahesh Pal of Lakhimpur, most of the small and marginal farmers prefer to sell cane to them. They need instant cash and do not want to waste time in bureaucratic hurdle faced while selling cane to sugar mills. At present the jaggery units have been paying Rs 320-330 per quintal to the cane farmers while it is slightly less than the rates offered by the sugar millers. Pal says that demand for jaggery has increased many times after the pandemic and a large number of new crushers have come up in this area this year.

Another jaggery unit owner Bal Govind Verma said that they have been giving the facility of collection from the field if the quantity of cane is big and charging no extra money for it. According to him, not only the cash payment but also few of the jaggery makers have even given advance to the farmers.

Devendra Tripathi, a cane grower from Nighasn Tehsil of Lakhimpur, said that farmers are dejected due to delay in payment and this has resulted in the increase of cane sale at jaggery units. No poll promises made by any party has been able to convince the wretched lot of farmers who need cash after the sale of their produce.

From BJP, SP to Congress, every political party has promised to make payment of cane dues in 14 days if voted to power. Interestingly these parties had promised the same in the previous elections also.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 11:25 PM IST