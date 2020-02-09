Uttar Pradesh: Political tussle over 14th-century poet Sant Ravidas

It is still two years for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh but the political happenings in the State appear to be in a fast track mode.

While the Yogi Adityanath-led Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government proposes to rename the district Basti as “Vashishth Nagar” in the name of Maharshi Vashishth who taught deity Ram as per epic Ramayana, the Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav battles the poster war “Akhilesh Yadav missing” in his Loksabha constituency.

The other two political camps-Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party- are also abuzz with activities.

Congress’ general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday visited Varanasi’s lesser-known temple in Seer Goverdhanpur -Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan- had prasad at langar (community lunch) and addressed a public meeting as well, which miffed Bahujan Samaj Party chief and former chief minister Mayawati.