India

Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:41 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh: Police book nearly 600 for creating nuisance and drinking liquor in public in Noida

PTI
Representative image |

Noida: Over 580 people have been penalised for creating nuisance after consuming liquor at public places across Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday.

The action was taken on Thursday evening on the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

"Action was taken against 589 people who were found creating nuisance after drinking in public places across all police station areas in the commissionerate," a police spokesperson said.

The offenders have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 290 (public nuisance in cases not otherwise provided for) and issued challans for penalty, the police added.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:41 PM IST
