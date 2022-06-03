Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi kicks off 1,406 projects worth over Rs 80,000 crore

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath arrives to attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit, in Lucknow, Friday, June 3, 2022. | (PIB/PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Assuring all help to Uttar Pradesh for its development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Gati Shakti scheme, defence corridor or strong digital infrastructure all these schemes of the Centre are going to provide maximum benefit to this state.

While kicking off 1,406 industrial projects worth Rs 80,224 crores at the groundbreaking ceremony organized in Lucknow, PM Modi said that the double engine government in UP has accelerated and the growth and reform is visible in every sector. In the presence of noted industrialists of the country including Gautam Adani, Niranjan Hiranandani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and many others, PM praised the changes in UP and invited them to his home constituency of Varanasi. Modi said that being an MP from Varanasi, UP he could feel the change in the work culture of this state and the industry too is experiencing the same.

He said that improvement in the law and order situation in UP has given confidence to the trading community to invest here. He said that the faith of the people of UP in Yogi has made him twice the Chief Minister of this state. He said that record investment in UP would produce thousands of employment opportunities for youths. PM said that global situation has brought opportunities for India. Today, the whole world is looking at the potential of India and praising its performance. The reforms in the country did not stop during the pandemic and instead accelerated. Because of this, India is the fastest growing economy among the G-20 countries and we are the third-largest electricity consumer in the world.

PM said that in the last record 84 billion dollar FDI came to India from 100 odd countries. The central government has been making new policies and amending the old ones. In the last eight years, the government has followed the path of Reform, Perform and Transform. We have scrapped many old redundant laws and acts, he said.

Highlighting the importance of UP’s development in the growth of the country, PM Modi said that it consists of 16 per cent consumers of the nation. He said that UP would be the driving force for the development of country. He said that UP is the only state where every district has one unique product and there are a large number of MSMEs. Modi said that a special scheme has been launched in the union budget this year to promote organic farming on the banks of river Ganga. This river flows from 30 districts in UP and hence the state can get maximum benefit from this scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi said that in the last four years work has been started on industrial projects worth Rs three lakh crore. The projects beginning today would generate 5 lakh direct and 20 lakh indirect employment in the state. The union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that due to the power of taking decisions quickly UP has become number two in the country in the ease of doing business.

Industrialist Gautam Adani said his group is investing Rs 70000 crore in UP and it would generate 30000 employment. Kumar Manglam Birla said that his group is expanding business all over and would invest in UP also.