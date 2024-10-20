 Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates RJ Sankara Eye Hospital In Varanasi (Video)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates RJ Sankara Eye Hospital In Varanasi (Video)

Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Inaugurates RJ Sankara Eye Hospital In Varanasi (Video)

Later today, PM Modi who is on a one-day visit to Varanasi will lay the foundation for several development projects worth approximately Rs 6,100 crore. Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, stated that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone for 23 projects in the city.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Image Of PM Modi Inaugurating RJ Sankara Eye Hospital In Varanasi | ANI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in his parliamentary consitutency of Varanasi. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Hospital will offer comprehensive consultations and treatments for various eye conditions.

Read Also
PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh For Kin Of Each Deceased In Rajasthan's Dholpur Accident...
article-image

PM Modi To Lay Foundation For Projects Worth ₹6,100 Crore

Later today, PM Modi who is on a one-day visit to Varanasi will lay the foundation for several development projects worth approximately Rs 6,100 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
Israel Targets Hezbollah Intelligence Headquarters, 3 'Key Officials' Killed In Strike
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
‘Jaise Bhi Ho Din..’: Hina Khan Enjoys A Beachy Vaccation In Maldives Amid Breast Cancer Battle
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Sonakshi Sinha Wears ₹13.6 Lakh Mangalsutra As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Husband Zaheer Iqbal (PHOTOS)
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Plum Sunday Weekly Draw

Kaushal Raj Sharma, the Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, stated that PM Modi would lay the foundation stone for 23 projects in the city.

As part of his vision to provide world-class sports infrastructure, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex, worth over Rs 210 crore, under the 'Khelo India' scheme and the Smart City Mission.

Read Also
'Classical Language Status To Pali Is Tribute To Legacy Of Lord Buddha,' Says PM Modi On Occasion Of...
article-image

The project aims to create a state-of-the-art facility featuring a National Centre of Excellence, players' hostels, a sports science centre, practice fields for various sports, indoor shooting ranges, and combat sports arenas, among other amenities.

Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for the New Civil Enclaves at Agra Airport, worth more than Rs 570 crore, as well as for Darbhanga Airport, costing around Rs 910 crore and Bagdogra Airport, at approximately Rs 1,550 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate new terminal buildings at Rewa Airport, Maa Mahamaya Airport in Ambikapur, and Sarsawa Airport, collectively valued at over Rs 220 crore. These airports will collectively increase their passenger handling capacity to more than 23 million annually, according to the release.

The designs of these airports are inspired by elements of the region's heritage structures.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

Video Shows Moment When Blast Took Place Outside CRPF School In Delhi’s Rohini

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 20, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 20, 2024 - Akshaya AK-673 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 20, 2024 - Akshaya AK-673 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of...

Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar

Shocking Video Shows Baba Balaknath Sexually Assaulting Woman Devotee In Car In Rajasthan’s Sikar