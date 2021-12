Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi holds high-level meeting on upcoming 2022 state Assembly elections

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Tuesday at the BLW Guest house in Varanasi, apparently to discuss the 2022 state Assembly elections.

The participants of the meeting included BJP President J.P. Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state in charge Dharmendra Pradhan and state party President Swatantra Dev Singh.

According to sources, the Prime Minister discussed issues dominating the state elections and also the ground realities related to various welfare projects initiated by the BJP governments.

After this, the Prime Minister will preside over a four-hour meeting with the chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The agenda of the meeting will be 'good governance', said party sources.

