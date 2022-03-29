Uttar Pradesh: Over property dispute, couple thrash man riding handicapped scooter

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:42 PM IST

In a video, reported to be from Greater Noida's Jewar, we can see a differently abled man being physically assaulted with sticks. Reports have suggested that the viral clip films relatives of the man thrashing him over property issues.

According to NDTV, the man seated on the handicapped scooter is identified as Gajendra, who had leased a school from his relative Jugendra - the one beating him, vehicle. Since the school was closed during the Covid pandemic, Jugendra rented it out to tenants. On Sunday, the two got into a physical altercation after which a case was registered against the two and sent to the Executive Magistrate.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:42 PM IST