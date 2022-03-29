Uttar Pradesh: Over property dispute, couple thrash man riding handicapped scooter

In a video, reported to be from Greater Noida's Jewar, we can see a differently abled man being physically assaulted with sticks. Reports have suggested that the viral clip films relatives of the man thrashing him over property issues.

According to NDTV, the man seated on the handicapped scooter is identified as Gajendra, who had leased a school from his relative Jugendra - the one beating him, vehicle. Since the school was closed during the Covid pandemic, Jugendra rented it out to tenants. On Sunday, the two got into a physical altercation after which a case was registered against the two and sent to the Executive Magistrate.

A specially abled man on a scooter being mercilessly flogged with stick by two miscreants at #Jewar, #Noida, #UttarPradesh. His Scooty also damaged.



Are they human? How can someone beat a person with limited ability like this? Disgusting...@Uppolice Kindly look into it! pic.twitter.com/9xCgSPklYK — Safa 🇮🇳 (@safaperaje) March 29, 2022

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 02:42 PM IST