Uttar Pradesh: Opposition to grill Yogi govt over farmers' protest, sugarcane dues, law and order during budget session

Lucknow: Farmers agitation, sugarcane dues and deteriorating law and order situation in the state are going to rock the last budget session of the Yogi Adityanath government beginning Thursday.

During an all-party meeting on Wednesday on the eve of the budget session, the Speaker H.N. Dixit and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged opposition members to help run the session smoothly for discussing budget and public related issues. The budget session ends on March 10.

The budget session will begin with the address of the Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint session of the State Legislature. Opposition members are planning to disrupt the Governor’s address to protest.