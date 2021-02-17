Uttar Pradesh: Opposition to grill Yogi govt over farmers' protest, sugarcane dues, law and order during budget session

Lucknow: Farmers agitation, sugarcane dues and deteriorating law and order situation in the state are going to rock the last budget session of the Yogi Adityanath government beginning Thursday.
During an all-party meeting on Wednesday on the eve of the budget session, the Speaker H.N. Dixit and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged opposition members to help run the session smoothly for discussing budget and public related issues. The budget session ends on March 10.
The budget session will begin with the address of the Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint session of the State Legislature. Opposition members are planning to disrupt the Governor’s address to protest.
The State Finance minister Suresh Khanna will present the government’s last budget on February 22. The size of the first paperless budget is likely to be a record Rs 5.50 lakh crores to Rs 5.60 lakh crores. Two big sized screens will be put up in the Assembly hall which will flash budget highlights. Legislators have already been given Apple iPdas to make the budget paperless.
Strict Covid-19 protocol will be followed during the entire session. Legislators will not be allowed to enter both Houses without showing Covid-19 negative report. Seating arrangements has also been done as per guidelines. Members will sit with a gap of one seat.
The main opposition party Samajwadi Party plans to reach Assembly building riding on bicycles, their election symbol, in support of farmers’ agitation. The Congress and BSP have already announced to grill the government on sugarcane dues and deteriorating law and order.
The BJP has issued a whip directing all members to be present during Governor’s address.