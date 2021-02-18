Uttar Pradesh: Opposition boycotts Governor Anandiben Patel's address in state Legislature

Lucknow: Entire opposition in Uttar Pradesh boycotted the address of Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint session of the state Legislature on the first day of the budget session.
As soon as the Governor started her address, members of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the BSP disrupted her address by raising slogans against the government. Then they stormed the Well and sat on a dharna inside the House. Later, they boycotted the address and walked out of the House.
In her address, the Governor lauded the role of the Yogi Adityanath government in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in Uttar Pradesh. She praised the government on all fronts, particularly on infrastructure development, health, agriculture and creation of job opportunities for unemployed youth.
“Entire country lauded the efforts of the state government in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic. Construction of new Expressways will give a boost to industrial development. Asia’s biggest airport is being developed at Jewar. Record recruitments were done in the Police and Education department. The state government broke the previous record in the purchase of wheat and paddy,” she said in her address to the joint session.
Reacting to the opposition boycott, state Finance Minister, Suresh Khanna, who also holds the portfolio of Parliamentary Affairs, took a jibe saying that it was unfortunate that the opposition parties did not want to participate in house proceedings to discuss public issues.
“Their act in the house was not only an insult to a lady Governor but against parliamentary democracy,” he reacted.