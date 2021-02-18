Uttar Pradesh: Opposition boycotts Governor Anandiben Patel's address in state Legislature

Lucknow: Entire opposition in Uttar Pradesh boycotted the address of Governor Anandiben Patel to the joint session of the state Legislature on the first day of the budget session.

As soon as the Governor started her address, members of the Samajwadi Party, the Congress and the BSP disrupted her address by raising slogans against the government. Then they stormed the Well and sat on a dharna inside the House. Later, they boycotted the address and walked out of the House.