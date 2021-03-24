Uttar Pradesh: Nuns heckled in train by Bajrang Dal activists, Yogi Adityanath govt orders probe

Lucknow: The Yogi adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh said that a probe is on into alleged heckling of four Kerala-based Nuns by Bajrang Dal activists at Jhansi Railway station over allegations of forced religious conversions.

The four Nuns, including two postulants, were travelling to Odisha in Utkal Express on March 19 when few Bajrang Dal activists who had also boarded the same train allegedly heckled Nuns accusing them of forcing conversion on the two postulants who were in civil dress.

A video containing the incident went viral on social media. The video contains conversations between the Nuns and the Bajrang Dal activists who were shouting that the two Nuns were forcefully taking the two postulants for conversation to Christianity despite them showing their Aadhaar Cards as proof of their identity.