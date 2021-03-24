Uttar Pradesh: Nuns accused of conversion heckled in train, Amit Shah vows action

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh): Members of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who allegedly heckled and forced two nuns and two novices to get off a train in Jhansi district, are now in the midst of a major controversy. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has promised action in the matter. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Shah seeking strict action in the matter.

The ABVP members had accused the nuns and novices of carrying out religious conversions. The four were allowed to proceed only after an inquiry at the railway station established there was no conversion involved. The ABVP is the student's wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the ideological mentor of the BJP.

"Those involved in the Jhansi nuns' harassment incident will be brought before the law," Amit Shah told reporters in Delhi on Wednesday. According to reports, the incident took place on March 19 when the nuns were travelling on the Haridwar-Puri Utkal Express. A 25-second video from the train compartment shows the women surrounded by some men, some of whom appear to be policemen.

"Go get your luggage. You will be sent home if what you are saying is correct," a man is heard saying while another is heard saying, "Why are you indulging in netagiri?" "Arre what netagiri. Chaliye madam. Jaldi uthao samaan," the third man is saying.